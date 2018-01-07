

The Canadian Press





REVELSTOKE, B.C. - Two snowmobilers have been found alive after spending the night on a mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.

RCMP say the men were reported missing Saturday afternoon when they failed to return to their rented sleds as scheduled after spending the day on Boulder Mountain in eastern B.C.

Access to the mountain was closed to the public Sunday as rescuers searched for the pair.

RCMP say the men were found around 1 p.m. Sunday, cold but in good health.

The snowmobilers were transported off of the mountain by Revelstoke Search and Rescue.

Police are reminding recreational sledders that it is important to have appropriate equipment and training when going into the back country.