

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mother hugged her son tightly after he and a friend took a wrong turn while snowmobiling and were forced to spend a night in the frozen B.C. backcountry.

Andrew MacLeod and Taylor Dumonceaux, both 24, took a wrong turn while snowmobiling on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke on Saturday afternoon.

Louise MacLeod, Andrew’s mother, was there on Sunday to give her son a squeeze after the men were rescued. They were cold but otherwise fine.

“I love you so much,” she said through tears.

The friends explained that their rented snowmobiles sunk down into a gully on Saturday afternoon.

While they were carrying avalanche gear and flares, they didn’t have a GPS tracker or satellite phone.

With daylight dwindling, they spent a few hours building a shelter.

“We worked about two to three hours on the shelter and didn’t really sleep at all,” MacLeod said.

On Sunday, frozen and wet, they started to walk. Their tracks were spotted by search and rescue helicopter. They shot a flare and were saved.

“We didn’t have much time left honestly,” said Dumonceaux said. “We were panicking.”

“We’re happy to be here today because of those guys,” he said, referring to the search and rescue team.

Gary Vanos from Revelstoke Search and Rescue said the key was that they stuck together.

“They were happy to see us. We got them warmed up, and now they’re back with their loved ones,” he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver