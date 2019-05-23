Calgary man convicted of murder for second time after new trial ordered
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:44PM EDT
CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been convicted of the killing of a University of Calgary student -- for the second time.
A jury convicted Mitchell Harkes Thursday of the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Brett Wiese, who was fatally stabbed in the back at a party in January 2013.
Harkes was originally convicted of the crime in 2015.
He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
But he successfully appealed the verdict and the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.
Harkes is now awaiting sentencing.
Victim impact statements, as well as the Crown's sentencing recommendation, are expected to be heard on June 24.
Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for at least ten years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary man convicted of murder for second time after new trial ordered
- 11 children injured after school bus crashes into retaining wall on Edmonton freeway
- Four charged in human trafficking probe that freed alleged 'modern-day slaves'
- Trio found guilty of murder in death of Toronto teen at pizza shop
- Canadian secretly filmed allegedly hitting children in Japanese daycare