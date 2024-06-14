Dozens of tornado warnings over for Ontario, Quebec; damage inspection begins

The risk of tornados in Ontario and Quebec that prompted dozens of advisories Thursday morning and overnight appears to have passed.

All warnings and watches had been called off as of Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

At least one potential tornado was detected by Doppler radar in Quebec nearly 12 kilometres north of Oskélanéo.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

An emergency alert was sent in Perth and other communities in Ontario at 10:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2024.

Lightning flashes in the sky over Renfrew, Ont. (Amber Covertt)