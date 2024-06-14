DEVELOPING Dozens of tornado warnings over for Ontario, Quebec; damage inspection begins
The risk of tornados in Ontario and Quebec that prompted dozens of advisories Thursday morning and overnight appears to have passed.
All warnings and watches had been called off as of Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
At least one potential tornado was detected by Doppler radar in Quebec nearly 12 kilometres north of Oskélanéo.
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
An emergency alert was sent in Perth and other communities in Ontario at 10:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2024.
Lightning flashes in the sky over Renfrew, Ont. (Amber Covertt)
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis.
A remote Australian community has taken revenge on a massive saltwater crocodile by eating the 3.6-metre (11.8-foot) beast blamed for devouring pets and chasing children.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in funnel clouds.
A store owner in Barrhaven who has been robbed multiple times wasn't going to let it happen again. Against the advice of police, he stepped in to stop another robbery from happening right in his store.
Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago. It was Bartlett's second time to the site where Marcedes Myran’s remains are believed to be, and the first time she says she felt hopeful.
The City of Toronto exposed developer Tridel's banking information to the public, city officials have confirmed.
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a young dog who was surrendered last week with her tail severely injured and her mouth duct-taped shut in a "homemade muzzle."
An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a group called The Satanic Temple pleaded not guilty Thursday at his arraignment in federal court in Boston.
The heads of six UN agencies and three international humanitarian organizations issued a joint appeal to Yemen's Houthi rebels for the immediate release of 17 members of their staff who were recently detained along with many others also being held by the Iranian-backed group.
Heavy rains lashed much of Chile on Thursday, damaging homes, flooding roads, knocking out power and causing mudslides that have swept through residential areas.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.
Donald Trump made a triumphant return Thursday to Capitol Hill, whipping up House and Senate Republicans in his first meetings since the Jan.6, 2 021 attacks, cheered by GOP lawmakers who find themselves newly energized by his bid to retake the White House.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Isaac the yellow lab is about to turn 10 years old and has dedicated most of his life to bringing joy to children at Ronald McDonald House and CHEO, making an immeasurable difference when it's needed most.
It's a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it's true around the world.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
An Australian teenager of Samoan heritage has been announced as the star of the upcoming live-action version of the hit Disney movie 'Moana.'
Inuk singer-songwriter, activist and filmmaker Elisapie is among the three Indigenous artists on Canada Post's new series of stamps.
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Unifor says 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global shippers convened in Montreal on Thursday to sort out which sustainable fuels their vessels should use -- a key question given that boats built today will still be running in 2050.
Quebec provincial police have arrested five people in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud and the theft of data belonging to almost 10 million clients of the co-operative financial group Desjardins.
A New Brunswick man has been a volunteer firefighter for 60 years.
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
The name and logo of Halifax's first-ever professional women's soccer team was revealed Thursday night during a launch event in the city.
Locals and visitors to Edmonton have spent $179 million in the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
Significantly more Canadians were driving zero-emissions vehicles in the first quarter compared with a year ago.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Unions for teachers and other workers within the Vancouver school system are sounding the alarm about low morale.
The BC Lions will have one of the largest regular season crowds in decades when they host the Calgary Stampeders in their home opener at BC Place on Saturday.
An intruder caused quite a bit of damage to a garage in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting overnight in the city's east end.
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
The Confederation Line LRT will partially shut down this summer for planned maintenance. The work is not scheduled to start until after Bluesfest.
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
Montreal police are investigating after a parked vehicle was set on fire in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid a portion of Anthony Henday Drive late Thursday night after a fatal two-vehicle crash.
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
For those travelling across the Macdonald Bridge last weekend, it will come as no surprise, the reported number of vehicles making the trip between Halifax and Dartmouth was sky high.
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.
After the Regina German Club's newly purchased unit was destroyed, Regina Plumbing and Heating decided to donate a new A/C unit.
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Oxford County.
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.
Details of a tentative agreement for over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have been released.
Pride month in Oxford County has been marred once again by what some are calling an act of hatred.
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
An alleged parental abduction has ended peacefully, and a missing 8-year-old boy has been safely located, according to Windsor Police Service (WPS).
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.
Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.
Water is an indispensable tool for fighting fires, but lower-than-normal water levels have inspired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) to find ways to save on water usage.
Dozens of Ontario’s top young archers will be in the Sault this weekend as the city hosts this year’s provincial archery championship.
Officers with the Sault police crime suppression unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence on East Street.
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.