

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Montreal SPCA is investigating after a caleche horse collapsed and died on a street in Old Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

A woman took a photo of the animal lying on the ground on St-Jean Street at around 3 p.m. The photo was shared online by the Anti-caleche defense coalition.

There have been at least four incidents involving horse-drawn carriages in the past four years. In June, the city to said it would ban horse-drawn carriages by December 21, 2019.

