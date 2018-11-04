Caleche horse collapses and dies in Old Montreal
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 9:27PM EST
The Montreal SPCA is investigating after a caleche horse collapsed and died on a street in Old Montreal on Sunday afternoon.
A woman took a photo of the animal lying on the ground on St-Jean Street at around 3 p.m. The photo was shared online by the Anti-caleche defense coalition.
There have been at least four incidents involving horse-drawn carriages in the past four years. In June, the city to said it would ban horse-drawn carriages by December 21, 2019.
