TORONTO -- Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appeared briefly by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning before his case was put over to the end of the month.

The 66-year-old is facing five first-degree murder charges related to the disappearances of men who are all believed to have had ties to the LGBTQ community.

Investigators have said they expect to lay more charges against the self-employed landscaper in the coming days.

McArthur, appearing in an orange jumpsuit, said little during the brief hearing in which his case was put over to Feb. 28.

Police have recovered the dismembered remains of six people from large planters at a Toronto home where McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Investigators have so far identified only one set of remains -- those of Andrew Kinsman, one of the men McArthur is accused of killing -- and have said they continue to analyse the others.

Last month, McArthur was charged with 49-year-old Kinsman's death, as well as the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen. Both men went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, as well as the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.