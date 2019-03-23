Book borrowed in 1956 is finally returned to New Brunswick library
An image of a library by Janko Ferlic (Pexels)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 4:31PM EDT
MONCTON, N.B. -- An overdue book is finally back at the public library in Moncton, N.B., -- 63 years after it was borrowed.
Librarian Chantale Bellemare says a senior was cleaning his house and discovered the volume of Relax and Live, a self-help book for relieving tension and getting better sleep.
She says the man wanted to do the right thing and return the book.
Bellemare says the book was due back in May 1956, and at two cents per day, the late fee would be $459.
Lucky for the senior, the library waived the late fee.
Bellemare says the book won't be going back on the shelf because the pages have yellowed and it has a foul smell.
She says despite the length of time, it doesn't set any record for overdue books.
Moncton has had a public library for 106 years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Book borrowed in 1956 is finally returned to New Brunswick library
- Man critical after being shot by Calgary police during alleged home invasion
- Fourth Ontario police officer dies by suicide in nine months
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $35.7 million Lotto Max jackpot
- 'Slow down,' Ontario police warn as two drivers clocked at more than 200 km/h