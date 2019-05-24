Body found as firefighters douse blaze at B.C. homeless camp
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 3:16PM EDT
SURREY, B.C. -- A body has been found following a fire at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C.
RCMP say in a news release says flames broke out early Friday morning in a shed at an encampment not far from Surrey Memorial Hospital.
The victim was discovered inside the shed when the fire was out.
Members of the RCMP's serious crimes unit are investigating while Surrey Fire Services determines the cause of the blaze.
Cpl. Elenore Sturko says the BC Coroners Service is working to identify the person killed.
