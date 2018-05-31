

CTVNews.ca Staff





A record-breaking $110 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.

OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 50 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.

The odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot per $5 play are one in 28.6 million, according to OLG. The overall odds of winning any prize with Lotto Max are one in 6.6.

“This is not only the biggest prize offering in Lotto Max history, but the biggest prize offering for any single lottery draw in Canadian history,” Randy Weyersberg, OLG vice president of marketing and planning, told CTVNews.ca in a statement.

OLG said Lotto Max jackpots are capped at $60 million due to player preference for a balance between large jackpots and more opportunities to win smaller $1 million prizes.

The Crown corporation said players in Ontario alone have won over $4.1 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 412 Maxmillions prizes since 2009.

Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.