

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The massive $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed for another week.

No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's draw.

However, 21 of the 46 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won, with four of those prizes being shared by multiple ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 1 will again be approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 50.