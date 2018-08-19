

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young black bear fatally mauled a woman’s small pet dachshund dog on a popular hiking trail in North Vancouver on Friday afternoon.

The woman was walking along with the unleashed dog on the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters Regional Park when a bear suddenly appeared, chased them around a tree and killed the dog.

The bear was eventually scared off after another hiker blew a whistle, but it was too late to save the dachshund.

Conservation officers at the park are trying to locate the bear and to remove it from the area. In the meantime, they are warning other hikers to exercise caution.

Clayton Debruin, a South Coast conservation officer, told CTV Vancouver that the bear’s “demonstrated level of comfort with people, its willingness to take risks and approach people within a few feet to obtain a food source is obviously a public safety risk.”

He added that hikers should follow signs for on- and off-leash areas and report any bear sightings to conservation officers.

“If you come across a stray wild animal such as a bear, a cougar or a coyote, it is important to make sure your dog is on a leash,” he said. “Assert yourself, shout at it and always make sure that the animal has a clear escape route.”

