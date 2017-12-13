A four-month-old infant girl and a man were rushed to hospital with serious injuries and an injured woman has been arrested following an altercation in west Toronto on Wednesday.

The child is in critical condition at SickKids Hospital, while the man was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police say the child was not stabbed, contrary to their initial assessment.

A woman was apprehended a short time after police arrived, and was subsequently taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she was fleeing the scene when she was apprehended.

The incident occurred at a condo near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Road in Etobicoke. Residents of the condo may have been involved, police said. They're also looking at as many as three scenes in the case.

Police say someone called them to the scene from the lobby of a building in the area at 8:35 a.m. The caller said a man and a baby had been stabbed.

Police later said the baby was not stabbed, but had been “assaulted in another manner.”

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Sherway Gardens Rd + Evans Av

*Update on injuries*

-Man and woman's injuries not life threatening

-Baby's injuries not attributed to stab wounds

-Baby is in critical condition

-Investigation on-going

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2017

The injuries were serious,” Const. David Hopkinson told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. He added that police provided an escort for the ambulance carrying the baby in hopes of getting the child to the hospital sooner.

“The baby is suffering from very serious wounds,” he said.

Police are seeking additional information from the public to determine what precipitated the event.