

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who rescued an injured man from the middle of the streets in Surrey, B.C. is hoping more people reach out to help others when they need it.

Last week, Mariam Roya says she noticed a man lying in the rain in the middle of the street near a busy intersection. The man kept trying to stand up, only to stumble and fall back down.

Instead of helping, other cars would simply get out of the way and continue on. Roya decided she needed to act so she pulled up to the man, put her emergency blinkers on and got out to help.

“His hands were freezing cold, so I knew he’d been outside for a pretty long time,” Roya told CTVNews.ca on Friday.

The man, Sid, who is 80 years old, also had a large gash across his right cheek. She brought him into the car and offered to call an ambulance, but he declined, saying he was afraid of needles and sirens.

“My first instinct was: ‘Can I get you to the hospital? Is it OK if I drive?’ And he said it was OK,” Roya said.

Before leaving for the hospital, someone approached the car and said they saw Sid lying in the road about 10 minutes earlier.

“It was really heartbreaking that no one had stopped for him -- and God forbid he get run over or something,” said Roya.

Once the two arrived at the hospital, Sid was able to get the medical treatment he needed. Roya would not get into details of the hospital visit, citing privacy concerns for her newfound friend, but she did say Sid is “safe and recovering very well.” She also added in a Facebook update that doctors are now working to get him long-term care.

“He’s such a special human and he has such a good heart,” Roya said. “He’s so used to people just ignoring him and it’s just sad that he feels that that is the normal reaction.”

The Fraser Health Authority, the health care provider taking care of Sid, said in a statement they’ve been in contact with Sid’s family and that he is receiving “good care.”

“We appreciate that a member of the general public showed concern and compassion in bringing in this patient,” said Tasleem Juma, spokesperson for Fraser Health, in the statement.

Throughout the week, Roya has been updating her journey with Sid on Facebook. As of Friday afternoon, the original post has more than 12,000 shares and 15,000 likes.

“I appreciate people sharing it because people because this message was primarily to bring back humanity,” said Roya.

Since the first post, Roya has been getting messages of support from around the globe. She’s now urging others in a similar a situation to act, even if it involves simply calling an ambulance.

“We have only each other and we need to learn to be kind and giving,” she said.