

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death seven years ago of a newlywed husband in what police say was an apparent case of road rage.

Samandeep Singh Gill of Surrey, B.C., was arrested and charged Saturday in the death of 30-year-old Manbir Singh Kajla in 2011.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Kajla's wife.

RCMP Supt. Ward Lymburner says the couple were married on the morning of April 27, 2011, and were involved in a minor collision that night.

Lymburner says when Kajla got out to speak with the other driver, he was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Supt. Donna Richardson of B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Gill was a suspect at the time but police didn't have the information needed to recommend charges.