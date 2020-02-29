TORONTO -- B.C health officials have announced the province’s eighth case of novel coronavirus in a woman visiting from Iran.

Adrian Dix, minister of health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said the woman is in her 60s and is in isolation at a family member’s home in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. She is receiving support and monitoring from public health teams, officials said.

“Vancouver Coastal Health is actively investigating. Close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms,” a joint statement from the ministry of health and provincial health officer read.

