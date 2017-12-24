

CTVNews.ca Staff





Every day, hundreds of Christmas cards arrive at a modest home in Delta, B.C.

“It’s overwhelming,” Stephanie Hill Davie told CTV Vancouver. “But it’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Each of those cards is addressed to Stephanie’s eldest son, Owen -- a six-year-old boy who is living with CHARGE syndrome and kabuki syndrome: two rare genetic conditions that require him to receive round-the-clock care. Owen’s not able to lift many things, like toys, so for the little boy, each of these greeting cards is a perfect gift.

“Owen isn’t capable of sitting up on his own or eating,” his mother explained. “His low muscle tone prevents him from doing a lot of things.”

Two years ago, Stephanie first put a call out on Facebook for Christmas cards for her son. The results were incredible.

Owen has received more than 8,000 cards to date, and this year alone, after a similar Facebook post and the power of word-of-mouth, he’s received more than 3,000.

“Every card has a unique story and a different reason for why we love it,” Stephanie said.

Owen has spent much of December ill at home, and the cards he receives bring him joy, his mother said -- especially the ones that play songs. He also loves cards with interesting textures and being read the messages scrawled inside.

The cards are both delivered in person and dropped off by Canada Post -- and they haven’t just come from within Canada.

“We’ve received from Germany, from Italy, from Ireland,” Stephanie said.

The kindness of so many people, Stephanie added, has made Owen’s holiday season incredibly special.

“Owen’s wish was fulfilled the day the very first card arrived and it just keeps growing,” Stephanie said. “The magic is amazing.”

For more on Owen’s journey, or to find the address to mail him, visit the ‘Hope for Owen’ Facebook page.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro