A Toronto-area community is raising money to honour the founder of a local Christmas light display, after the 82-year-old fell off a ladder while inspecting his lights and died.

Doug Musson was inspecting his eavestrough alongside his son, Robert, when he fell and injured himself outside his home on Spruce Avenue in Burlington, Ont. Monday.

Robert Musson says he heard a loud crash and called out his father’s name. “I looked behind me and I saw a ladder, so I thought, the ladder fell,” he told CTV Toronto. “Next thing I know, I look down and he’s two feet from me, lying on the ground.”

Musson died later that day in hospital.

Doug Musson’s beloved displays have been an annual tradition in Burlington, Ont., where his home has been dubbed the Griswold House, after the brightly-lit home in the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Many members of the community turned up outside the home to pay tribute to Musson on Wednesday. Mayor Rick Goldring also offered his condolences to the family, saying that he, too, has taken his kids to see the lights over the years.

“Doug Musson and his family have contributed to a special Christmas for many years,” he said.

But Musson’s family now fears they won’t be able to cover his funeral costs and keep the display going following his fatal fall from a ladder Monday.

Community member Nikki Accord is now leading a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the cash-strapped family so they can keep the lights on and give Musson an appropriate funeral.

“It’s been a family tradition for so many for a long time,” Accord wrote of the Musson house display.

She says the money will be used “for funeral costs, bills, anything they would need as well as the hope to keep the lights aglow in memory of the man who made everyone’s Christmas around him merry and bright.”

Doug Musson’s wife, Joanne, says the lights have been a tradition for the family for more than 30 years.

“Doug and I both liked to stand up in the window upstairs and watch the faces of the little kids,” she said.

“He liked to see the people smiling,” Robert added.

The Mussons say they pondered switching the lights off for the season, but decided that isn’t what Doug would have wanted.

“He’s put all this work into things,” Robert Musson said. “We need to show people.”