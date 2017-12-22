

CTVNews.ca Staff





Whether the days are blisteringly hot or windswept and cold, Kenny calls a makeshift shelter on Gatineau, Que.’s Laurier Street home. Nearly every day, Norm Schrie passes the homeless man on his way to work.

Schrie has helped Kenny when he could over the past year, providing food and warm clothing. But wanting to do a little more this Christmas, he recently launched a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $6,200 with the help of some 130 people.

On Friday, Schrie and a group of friends visited Kenny to deliver the good news.

“It’s your money,” Schrie said, showing Kenny the page’s balance on a smartphone while CTV Ottawa’s camera rolled.

“Wow,” Kenny said, quickly becoming emotional. “Thank you so much. I thought nobody really even cared.”

“No matter what I do, this is where he remains and I can’t imagine that,” Schrie told CTV Ottawa soon after while choking back tears. “So I just wanted to try, you know, and it worked.”

All of that money was raised in just 11 days.

“He has the means now to get himself off the street,” Schrie added. “And not just first and last month’s rent, but enough to give him a new life and get him going and keep him there.”

Schrie also handed Kenny donated restaurant gift certificates on Friday, as well as dozens of notes of encouragement that were posted to the GoFundMe page.

“I’m going to read every last word of this,” Kenny said.

On Friday, Kenny even received a Christmas invitation from a local woman who once was homeless too.

“This is what Christmas is,” Colette Beardall told CTV Ottawa. “It’s reaching out to other people and making sure they aren’t left behind or not remembered.”

For Sandy Sharkey, who helped spread the word about the GoFundMe page, gestures like this are what the holidays are all about.

“We hope that more people will see this story and not in the future walk by anymore,” she said. “Stop, talk: everyone has a story.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Katie Griffin