

The Canadian Press





KERROBERT, Sask. -- At least two people have been injured in a collision involving a semi and a bus at a highway intersection west of Saskatoon.

RCMP say no one has died but an air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

Mounties say the crash happened at the intersections of Highways 21, 31 and 51 near Kerrobert.

The vehicles included a grain hauling truck and a bus carrying workers.

Police say a collision analyst is en route and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Kerrobert is just east of the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary and about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.