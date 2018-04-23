

Josh K. Elliott and Josh Dehaas, CTVNews.ca





Police have arrested a suspect after a white van mounted a curb and struck numerous pedestrians in Toronto. At least one person has died and at least several others were injured, according to a local hospital representative.

Sunnybrook Hospital issued a statement saying that its trauma centre had received seven patients after “an incident involving a van striking a number of pedestrians.”

A representative of the hospital later told CP24 that they were aware of eight patients, including one who died and several who were in critical condition.

North York General Hospital has also received patients.

A suspect was arrested beside the van on Poyntz Avenue off of Yonge, just south of Sheppard Avenue West. The van, which has extensive damage to its front end, is marked as belonging to the rental company Ryder.

Witness Ali Shaker, who was driving southbound at the time, says the van was travelling at high speed on the sidewalk. The van was also southbound.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV News Channel on Monday afternoon.

Shaker said he saw the vehicle strike someone with a stroller.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives,” he said. “Every single thing that got in his way.”

Security level unchanged

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who was at a gathering of G7 ministers in Toronto, said shortly after 4 p.m. that Toronto Police remained the lead investigators.

Goodale added that the National Terrorism Threat Level has not changed. It is currently “Medium,” which means a violent act of terrorism could occur.

“There is no information available to me at the present time that would indicate a change in the risk level,” Goodale said.

“There are obviously causalities in this incident,” Goodale added. “I cannot provide details at this stage. But I want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered.”

Asked whether this was a terrorist act, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters in Toronto: “We have no information on that at this point.”

‘So many bodies’

Carol Roberts, who witnessed the aftermath, said she saw “a lot of people lying lifeless on the ground.”

“It was just so many bodies,” she told CTV News Channel.

Witness Phil Zullo, who was driving northbound, says he first noticed the commotion when he saw police taking down a male suspect.

Zullo says he continued north, where he saw “shoes and hats flown everywhere.”

A witness named Kash told local news station CP24 that he was having lunch at a Jack Astors restaurant when he came out and saw four bodies on the ground in front of Mel Lastman Square.

“People were trying to revive them obviously to no avail,” he said.

“It seems very clearly that the van had hopped the curb and kind of driven on the sidewalk going southbound and hit plenty of people.”

Kash said that it was “very traumatic.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go to people that do have family that have been hit,” he said.

“There was a guy here who said he followed the van down honking his horn trying to warn people as much as he could.”

Object pointed at police

Video shared with CTV News shows the suspect pointing a small, dark object at police, with his back to the van. Police can be seen taking cover behind their vehicle and shouting at him to get down.

“Get down!” the officer is heard shouting.

“I have a gun in my pocket,” the suspect can be heard saying.

“Get down or you’ll be shot!” the officer says.

The camera turns away from the confrontation for approximately eight seconds, then looks back to show the suspect on the ground, face-down, with the officer cuffing him.

Another video recorded from a nearby building shows the moment missed in the previous video. The suspect can be seen walking out in the street with the object in his hand still pointed at the officer. After approximately five seconds he drops the object, throws out his arms and backs up to the curb.

Jesse Tahirali / CTV News. Source: Google Maps

PM will have ‘more to say in coming hours’

Subway service has been suspended between the TTC’s Sheppard and Finch stations. No replacement shuttle services will be operating.

The RCMP has said it is aware of the incident, which is “currently being investigated by the Toronto Police Service.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly addressed the situation before a session in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” Trudeau said. “We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”