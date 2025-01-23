ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Former priest pleads guilty to indecent assaults of children in Nunavut

By The Canadian Press

Published

Defrocked Catholic priest Eric Dejaeger is escorted by police outside an Iqaluit courtroom on Jan. 20, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Windeyer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.