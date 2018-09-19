Art worth $500,000 stolen from Calgary gallery: police
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:57PM EDT
CALGARY -- Police are investigating a Calgary art gallery heist in which thieves made off with works worth about $500,000.
Investigators say last May the suspects used a saw to cut through the doors of the Gerry Thomas Gallery and stole 30 sculptures and paintings.
Police say the thieves then got into a storage locker and took up to 40 more pieces of art.
They also stole electronics and alcohol from the gallery and cash and goods from an adjacent cafe.
Police believe one of the thieves entered the gallery earlier in the day and repositioned some security cameras.
Investigators have released some images of the suspects and hope to get some tips from the public.
