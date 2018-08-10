Arrest in assault captured on surveillance video outside Quebec daycare
Police say they've made an arrest in a sucker-punch attack outside a Montreal-area daycare last month that was captured on surveillance video. (Laval Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 10:50AM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- Police say they've made an arrest in a sucker-punch attack outside a Montreal-area daycare last month that was captured on surveillance video.
In the video, a man is seen running up to the 46-year-old victim and punching him from behind in the face before fleeing on foot.
The victim immediately drops to the pavement as a woman exits the daycare to yell at the suspect.
A motive for the attack remains unclear and Laval police say the victim is still in hospital after the July 9 attack.
Montreal police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday in a vehicle they say had been reported stolen.
Police say the suspect is expected to appear in court later today.
