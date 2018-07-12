

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Quebec are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched a man in the face in a brazen daytime attack caught on camera.

Surveillance footage taken from a daycare centre located on Cure-Labelle Boulevard in Laval, Que. on Monday evening shows a burly man in a black t-shirt approach another man from behind in a parking lot.

The attacker can be seen punching the 46-year-old victim in the face before he runs away. The victim, who was picking up a child from the daycare centre, immediately fell to the ground after the punch.

Soon after, a woman is seen in the video exiting the daycare centre and yelling.

The victim was transported to hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Police said he was punched in the jaw and that he is now listed in stable, but critical condition.

Police have described the suspect as a white male between 25 to 30 years old with short reddish-brown hair. He is believed to be approximately six feet tall and 230 pounds. At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with the logo IMFC on it and black cargo pants.

It’s still unclear what the relationship was between the two men.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 911.

With files from CTV Montreal