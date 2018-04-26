

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The "Free the Beer" slogan is being heard again when it comes to beer crossing provincial borders into New Brunswick -- but this time it concerns craft beers.

Picaroons Traditional Ales in Fredericton had been offering some Nova Scotia craft beers in their retail locations, but have been told by NB Liquor to stop because it breaks the rules.

Picaroons owner, Sean Dunbar, says he asked NB Liquor three times if it was OK but didn't get a reply until last week -- four months after he started selling the Nova Scotia suds.

NB Liquor -- a Crown corporation of the New Brunswick government -- says the rules are intended to promote beers made in New Brunswick.

Dunbar says he thinks NB Liquor's action is contrary to the 2007 Maritime Beer Accord, which says New Brunswick is to treat Nova Scotia microbreweries the same as if they were in New Brunswick.

The Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia takes the same view as Dunbar.

The decision comes just days after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled provinces have the power to enact laws that restrict commerce, such as controlling the supply of alcohol in New Brunswick.