Another interprovincial beer battle is brewing in New Brunswick over craft beer
Picaroons Traditional Ales in Fredericton had been offering some Nova Scotia craft beers in their retail locations, but have been told by NB Liquor to stop because it breaks the rules.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 2:42PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- The "Free the Beer" slogan is being heard again when it comes to beer crossing provincial borders into New Brunswick -- but this time it concerns craft beers.
Picaroons Traditional Ales in Fredericton had been offering some Nova Scotia craft beers in their retail locations, but have been told by NB Liquor to stop because it breaks the rules.
Picaroons owner, Sean Dunbar, says he asked NB Liquor three times if it was OK but didn't get a reply until last week -- four months after he started selling the Nova Scotia suds.
NB Liquor -- a Crown corporation of the New Brunswick government -- says the rules are intended to promote beers made in New Brunswick.
Dunbar says he thinks NB Liquor's action is contrary to the 2007 Maritime Beer Accord, which says New Brunswick is to treat Nova Scotia microbreweries the same as if they were in New Brunswick.
The Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia takes the same view as Dunbar.
The decision comes just days after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled provinces have the power to enact laws that restrict commerce, such as controlling the supply of alcohol in New Brunswick.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former Tory leader Patrick Brown breached integrity rules: Watchdog
- Critics call for phone books to become pick-up only
- Designing safer spaces: How to separate pedestrians, cyclists from vehicles in cities
- Adventurous cows pay surprise visit to Newfoundland elementary school
- Butcher was acting in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument