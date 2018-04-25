

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month near Montreal have been recovered thanks to a tip, Longueuil police said Wednesday.

Police said 11,000 cases of Grolsch were recovered in a warehouse in a borough in southwestern Montreal.

The beer was reported stolen from a warehouse south of Montreal on March 12.

Three trucks, which were packed with the beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni, were later found abandoned and empty.

The goods were valued at about $500,000.

Police said a tip from the public led them to a warehouse on Tuesday afternoon where they found the 11,000 cases.

Two people were arrested, but it wasn't immediately clear whether charges would be laid.

The dried meats were not recovered.

A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.