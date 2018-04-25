Tip leads police to half of Grolsch beer stolen near Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 10:06AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month near Montreal have been recovered thanks to a tip, Longueuil police said Wednesday.
Police said 11,000 cases of Grolsch were recovered in a warehouse in a borough in southwestern Montreal.
The beer was reported stolen from a warehouse south of Montreal on March 12.
Three trucks, which were packed with the beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni, were later found abandoned and empty.
The goods were valued at about $500,000.
Police said a tip from the public led them to a warehouse on Tuesday afternoon where they found the 11,000 cases.
Two people were arrested, but it wasn't immediately clear whether charges would be laid.
The dried meats were not recovered.
A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.
Les enquêteurs du @policespal récupèrent plus de 11 000 caisses de bière volées le 12 mars dernier à #Boucherville et ont procédé à 2 arrestations. La vidéo de la saisie survenue hier à Lasalle est sur notre page Youtube: https://t.co/zGzC6nwRZV— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) April 25, 2018
