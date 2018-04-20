

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian chocolatier has gone viral due to the name of his protein-infused chocolate: Shyte.

Despite its launch more than six months ago, social media users in the U.K. caught wind of Shyte chocolate recently and questioned if anyone had pointed to how closely the company name resembles a term for excrement.

Kevin Richards, the company founder and a master chocolatier from Barrie, Ont., told Storyful the company name is all part of the strategy.

“I definitely knew about the double meaning and in fact in most of Canada they get the reference as well,” he said. “It’s part of the head-turning draw.”

Shyte launched in late 2017 and offers three chocolate flavours: caramel and sea salt, orange and vanilla, and root beer and vanilla. The chocolate is currently available online, in six Ontario stores and another one in Alberta.

Richards also tours grocery stores to promote the products in what he calls “Shyte shows.”

Only Canadians would release a chocolate called "SHYTE" and think it's okay, Scotlands gonna have a field day on this one pic.twitter.com/STzMypLlpl — Matt (@TenBitHabbo) April 20, 2018

If you want decent chocolate & protein and have a sweet tooth then eat Shyte #EatShyte ������������������������ pic.twitter.com/2l7qOWn2hi — Laird of Glencairn (@MarkYou05730747) April 19, 2018

At $10CA a bag of Shyte that's going to be a very expensive death by chocolate.

But on the bright side he does a lot a flavours!#eatShyte — iRoy, still spreading SHYTE (@Roy_Isserlis) April 20, 2018

So there's a Canadian chocolate company called 'Shyte Chocolate' and they're telling people to #eatshyte. As a Scotsman This brings me great joy to read �� — Mighty Wereball (@MightyWereball) April 20, 2018

You can buy Shyte chocolate at their website https://t.co/3LfmyxsTJ3. So far I Have not spotted a laxative version. — Jeff Dugdale (@Jefforbited) April 20, 2018