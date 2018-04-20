A Canadian chocolatier has gone viral due to the name of his protein-infused chocolate: Shyte.

Despite its launch more than six months ago, social media users in the U.K. caught wind of Shyte chocolate recently and questioned if anyone had pointed to how closely the company name resembles a term for excrement.

Kevin Richards, the company founder and a master chocolatier from Barrie, Ont., told Storyful the company name is all part of the strategy.

“I definitely knew about the double meaning and in fact in most of Canada they get the reference as well,” he said. “It’s part of the head-turning draw.”

Shyte launched in late 2017 and offers three chocolate flavours: caramel and sea salt, orange and vanilla, and root beer and vanilla. The chocolate is currently available online, in six Ontario stores and another one in Alberta.

Richards also tours grocery stores to promote the products in what he calls “Shyte shows.”