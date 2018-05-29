

CTVNews.ca





Three animals were stolen from an Ontario zoo after police say unknown suspects cut a hole in a chain link fence.

An 18-inch tortoise, a lemur and a Gibbon monkey were taken sometime overnight Monday from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo, which is about 120 kilometres north of Toronto.

An unidentified worker at the zoo tearfully described the break-in in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“These animals aren’t animals, they’re our family,” she said. “And we’re asking for your help. If anyone saw anything in our parking lot last night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. this morning, please contact CrimeStoppers.”

The zoo says the stolen animals are Agnes, a baby Gibbon monkey, JC, a black and white lemur, who is featured in the zoo’s show, and Stanley, the tortoise.

The zoo representative said there will be a reward for information and the amount will be posted later.

“Please help these babies get back home.”

She said the Gibbon monkey is extremely attached to her cousin Gracie.

“They have to be together.”

The animals have a combined value of more than $20,000, according to the OPP. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).