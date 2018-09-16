

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl who they say was abducted outside a strip mall in North Battleford.

Police say Emma O'Keeffe is Caucasian, three-feet-six-inches tall, and weighs 44 pounds.

They say she suffers from epilepsy and autism, and is non-verbal and unable to walk.

She has brown, jaw-length hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, and was wearing a diaper.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX.

There is no description of the suspect at this time and police say they don't know what direction the vehicle was headed.

RCMP Cpl. Rob King says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

King says there is no indication a family member is involved.