TORONTO -- The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The RNC said Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, in the Corner Brook area after allegedly being abducted by his father, Tony Greenham.

The boy is described as approximately 5’1” tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black, grey and white FXR winter jacket.

His 47-year-old father is described as 5’7” tall and 252 pounds, with blue eyes. He is bald with a grey goatee.

Tony Greenham is believed to be travelling in a black 2009 Ford Escape with the licence plate JEL 275.

The RNC is asking the public not to approach father and son, but to contact police or 911 immediately if they are spotted.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).