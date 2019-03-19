

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in the Greater Toronto Area say a five-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Police say the girl’s father took her from her classroom at Armadale Public School in Markham, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday afternoon. He is not supposed to have access to the child.

Officers say the two then got in a taxi minivan and were dropped off at a nearby business complex, where they then took another vehicle.

Police say the father and daughter were found near the school, but the exact location has not been identified.

“She was safe, she was unharmed and she was okay and the father was taken into custody,” Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson with the York Regional Police Service, told CP24.

Nicolle said a concerned citizen called police after seeing the Amber Alert and noticing two people who resembled the description.