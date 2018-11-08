Alberta RCMP identify suspect who died after explosion in parkade
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 5:57PM EST
SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. -- RCMP have identified a suspect who died after he was found in an underground parkade where two explosions occurred on Tuesday.
Kane Kosolowsky was discovered injured in a vehicle at a complex in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton, that houses Strathcona County's civic offices, a library and a restaurant.
The 21-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mounties say he died of a gunshot wound, but they are not seeking any other suspects.
They say a motive remains unclear but add that Kosolowsky was not connected with any group or ideology.
The man's family says in a statement that what happened was out of character for him and they are helping with the police investigation.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit identified the male suspect in the Strathcona Community Centre event as Kane Kosolowsky; no further suspects are being sought. Investigation continues and RCMP advise there was no known threat to any school in the area. #strathco #shpk— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) November 8, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ont. woman says her church kicked her out for coming out as gay
- Hamilton police recover 19th-century bones stolen from archaeological company vehicle
- Man faces two counts of first-degree murder in missing teen cases
- First World War photos get new life in colour
- Community where no one wanted to be mayor gets a mayor, but only reluctantly