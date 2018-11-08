

The Canadian Press





SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. -- RCMP have identified a suspect who died after he was found in an underground parkade where two explosions occurred on Tuesday.

Kane Kosolowsky was discovered injured in a vehicle at a complex in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton, that houses Strathcona County's civic offices, a library and a restaurant.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mounties say he died of a gunshot wound, but they are not seeking any other suspects.

They say a motive remains unclear but add that Kosolowsky was not connected with any group or ideology.

The man's family says in a statement that what happened was out of character for him and they are helping with the police investigation.