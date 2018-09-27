Alberta opposition leader, Ontario Premier to hold Calgary anti carbon tax rally
United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are shown in a photo posted on Twitter by Alberta's United Conservative Party to promote an upcoming event. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-@Alberta_UCP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 10:34PM EDT
CALGARY -- Alberta's United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Calgary for a "Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally."
The UCP has posted an image on Twitter of its leader Jason Kenney and Ford both beaming at the camera with an arm around each other to promote the Oct. 5 event.
Kenney, the leader of Alberta's Opposition, has promised to repeal the province's carbon tax if his party wins the 2019 spring election.
He has also pledged to fight any attempt by Ottawa to impose a national price on carbon.
Ford's new Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government's carbon pricing plan in court.
A United Conservative party official says both leaders will give speeches at the rally.
Pleased to announced that @fordnation will be joining @jkenney at an anti-carbon tax rally on October 5 in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/d3nUytF5lC— United Conservative Party (@Alberta_UCP) September 27, 2018
