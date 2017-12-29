Alberta issues alert, natural gas outages reported in some homes in the north
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 9:43PM EST
EDMONTON -- Alberta's Emergency Management Agency has issued an alert about natural gas outages affecting people who live in northern Alberta.
The agency says the extreme cold weather has disrupted the supply of gas to the Mackenzie County area.
People who can't heat their homes are being encouraged to stay with friends and family who have alternative heat sources.
The agency says natural gas supply trucks are being brought in to try and maintain gas line pressure, but the problem is expected to continue until temperatures rise.
The agency says a reception centre is open at the Mennonite Heritage Centre in La Crete, a hamlet about 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Environment Canada is reporting temperatures at the High Level airport of -38 C, and -48 C with the wind chill.
"At this point we are requesting that all natural gas users within the region limit their usage as much as possible," the county said in a post on Facebook Friday.
"This will help gas reach the end of the line and prevent additional houses from freezing."
The Mackenzie County website says about 12,000 people live in the remote area that includes the communities of La Crete, Fort Vermilion and High Level.
