

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta family out enjoying the long weekend unexpectedly became rescuers to a young moose that had gotten stuck in mud up to its head.

The family from Grande Prairie had been setting up a campfire on a beach along the Wapati River when they heard an animal crying for help.

They found the little moose up to its head in river mud, unable to get free. Though they yanked it out and washed off the mud, the animal was too exhausted to move.

They called their local Fish & Wildlife office, which advised them to place the calf somewhere safe and then leave the area.

When the family checked back several hours later, the moose was gone.

The family says their hope is that the young animal found its mother.