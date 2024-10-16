Canada

    • Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut

    An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, seen in the image, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning. (RCMP Handout) An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, seen in the image, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning. (RCMP Handout)
    Share

    More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.

    The airline issued an update overnight via social media, thanking the Royal Canadian Air Force for helping ferry the 211 passengers of Flight 127 from India to their final destination.

    Since Iqaluit was not equipped to house that many unexpected guests, Ottawa gave the green light to utilize military resources to help the waylaid travellers.

    The flight from New Delhi was diverted early Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.

    As for the bomb threat, Air India says it and other airlines have been subject to "a number of threats" recently, which were later found to be hoaxes.

    The airline's update also thanked the Canadian authorities and those at the Iqaluit International Airport for their support and assistance.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News