TORONTO -- Health Canada has issued a recall of air exchangers because some units could become fire hazards.

The recall, issued Friday, states that a safety device on the air exchangers “designed to shut off the power supply in the event of overheating may not work, thus posing a fire hazard.” The units circulate air in and out of the home.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the air exchangers, according to the agency.

Approximately 207,000 units are affected by the recall which were sold under various brands across Canada between January 2002 and December 2009.

The brands include: Venmar, Flair, Guardian by Broan, NuTone, Conformax, IVL, Carrier, Bryant, Day & Night, Payne, Heil, Rheem, Rudd, Protech, Weatherking, Sears, York, Husch, Maytag, Frigidaire, Tappan, Westinghouse and Partners Choice.

Consumers can find the model number and brand name on the unit’s nameplate or on its side.

