TORONTO – A popular construction heater is being recalled following two separate reports that it overheated and caught fire.

The recall covers the Mastercraft Construction Heater. According to Health Canada, approximately 10,000 of the 4,800-watt heaters were sold at Canadian Tire locations between 1997 and 2014, when they were discontinued.

Heaters affected by the recall are blue and can be identified by the item number 052-2604 on rear labels.

Health Canada said Monday that Canadian Tire had received nine reports of the heaters overheating as of Nov. 8.

Anyone who owns one of these heaters is being advised to return it to the place where they purchased it, where it can be exchanged for a replacement or store credit with no proof of purchase needed.