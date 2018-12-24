Air Canada flight headed to Maui returning to Vancouver
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 3:51PM EST
Air Canada says a flight heading from Vancouver to the Hawaiian island of Maui is returning to Canada due to “a hydraulic indication.”
Flight AC535 left Vancouver at 9:14 a.m. PST and was about halfway through its flight when it turned around, according to the website Flight Aware.
“We are currently arranging the transfer of passengers to another aircraft to get them on their way to their final destinations as soon as possible,” an Air Canada spokesperson tells CTV News.
Air Canada said the decision to return to Vancouver was "for maintenance reasons only ... and in not an emergency."
The Boeing 737 has 167 passengers on board, according to Air Canada.
