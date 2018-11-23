Flair apologizes after calling RCMP on passengers following 12-hour flight delay
RCMP officers were called in after a Flair Airlines flight was delayed for 12 hours at the Vancouver International Airport (Caroline Tess/ Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 2:22PM EST
Flair Airlines is apologizing for a situation at Vancouver International Airport that saw a pilot call the police to deal with frustrated passengers at the gate, some of whom had been waiting 12 hours before their flight was cancelled.
The Flair flight, scheduled to depart at noon on Tuesday, was delayed repeatedly due to maintenance issues before being cancelled at about midnight. RCMP officers arrived at the gate after 11 p.m. and explained re-booking and accommodation options to passengers, according to the RCMP and a Flair customer who filmed part of the encounter.
Caroline Tess, who posted the video to Facebook, was critical of the use of police to communicate airline policies to passengers and says that while some passengers were rude to airline staff at the gate desk, none of them posed a threat.
The RCMP says it responded to a disturbance call at the gate and that several officers listened to passengers' concerns and offered the information they had.
Flair spokeswoman Julie Rempel says a pilot called the RCMP, but he did not ask the officers to relay customer service information to passengers. She says the airline apologizes for how things played out and is looking into how it can better manage the situation in the future.
Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs calls the incident "egregious" and says police should steer clear of civil matters between passengers and airlines.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Number of E. coli cases in Canada increases to 22
- Canadian Uber driver charged after series of alleged sexual assaults
- Court ruling allows N.S. baby to remain in Canada with mother
- Vice-Admiral Mark Norman case erupts in fight for documents on two fronts
- Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates