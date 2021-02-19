TORONTO -- Strippers have won the right to present their case against the Ontario government anonymously in a court challenge over pandemic restrictions on strip clubs, an Ontario judge ruled.

Work Safe Twerk Safe is taking the Ontario government to court over orders to close strip clubs across the province per COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The group alleges that strippers and strip clubs were unfairly targeted.

In late September 2020, the Ontario government forced closed all strip clubs in the province because of outbreaks connected to two locations. The stripper advocacy group argues that this was discriminatory as bars and restaurants had also been the root of outbreaks but were not facing an industry-wide shutdown.

A judicial review was filed in court in October 2020.

The Feb. 16 ruling provides the strippers involved in the case safety and privacy, something that in the internet age can be quickly snatched away, said Naomi Sayers, legal counsel to Work Safe Twerk Safe.

“If a stripper’s identity is out, it’s out and it can be shared many times over, and there’s no taking it back,” Sayers told CTVNews.ca.

Strippers typically use aliases at work for a variety of reasons, and Sayers has firsthand knowledge of the importance of anonymity.

“Having been a dancer myself, the alias acts as this safety mechanism,” she said. “It helps protect future employment, it helps protect the workers’ employment because oftentimes strippers don’t have labour rights and they could easily be fired or banned from the club with no recourse.”

A large factor in this case was how the internet and technology have changed.

“Once the strippers’ names are made public, as a matter of common sense and logic, that information is available to the world,” the decision, by Ontario Supreme Court Judge Lise Favreau, read.

Sayers said that the way sex workers and strippers are treated in the law has changed in recent years, both for the better and worse, but that granting the strippers in this case anonymity gives them a proper chance to pursue justice.

“If somebody has to give that up to access justice, that’s not really justice.”