TORONTO -- Canadian politicians, activists and athletes reacted with grief and relief in response to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. The death sparked international outrage after bystander video revealed Chauvin had his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin’s sentencing is scheduled in two months. He could face decades in prison.

Sandy Hudson, an organizer with Black Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter Canada, told CTV News Channel that Tuesday’s verdict is no reason to celebrate.

“I just hesitate to call this a victory or to celebrate something like this,” she said. “This is a tragedy through and through, from the beginning to the end… and the verdict isn’t something to be celebrated. We are not out in the streets demanding convictions. We’re demanding the end to police killing us. I don’t know if this particular moment is going to change that.”

Hudson said this verdict alone is not enough to change policing in the United States and Canada.

“The only thing that will work is divesting from police,” she said. “We have to take away their power at the root.”

“Here in Canada, we have to have that discussion as well.”

In a tweet, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said “justice is served.”

“Racism has no place in our society and brutality should never be part of wearing a uniform,” he wrote.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also tweeted his support for the verdict, adding that his “heart is with the friends (and) family of George Floyd.”

“One verdict won't change an entire system, it won't eradicate the systemic racism embedded within our institutions,” he said. “But, in the memory of George Floyd, it is one small step in the right direction.”

In a statement, the Toronto Blue Jays called Tuesday’s verdict “a watershed moment in holding police brutality to account.”

“George Floyd’s loved ones continue to feel the unimaginable loss of their son, brother, father and friend,” the team wrote. “There are countless other families like them, who are forced to live with the trauma of systemic racism, long after the news cycle moves on and the crowds disperse.”

“We will not lose sight of the respect, dignity and humanity that is owed to our most vulnerable communities.”

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group of Black current and former NHL players that was founded in the wake of Floyd’s murder, said that they are “pleased to see that justice was served.”

“Our work has just begun,” the alliance continued in their statement. “We will continue to push for positive change within our game and society. We will continue to demand accountability in developing policies for diversity and inclusion for all involved in out sport, including fans and the league office.”

With files from The Associated Press