6-month-old baby drowns in river in Laurentians
Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 7:56AM EDT
A Quebec family is mourning the death of a six-month-old baby who drowned in the Lievre River in the upper Laurentians.
The tragedy occurred on Thursday afternoon near the municipality of Ferme-Neuve, located 220 kilometres north of Ottawa, according to Quebec provincial police.
Investigators believe the person who was holding the infant lost their footing in the river and the baby was carried away by the current.
Police, firefighters, and volunteers took part in a three-hour search before the baby was found dead on Thursday evening.
The Surete du Quebec said they’re investigating.
