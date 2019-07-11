

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Montreal





An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii with more than two dozen people suffering injuries.

The plane was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney when it encountered the turbulence as it was flying just west of Hawaii on Thursday morning, CTV News Montreal reported.

Flight AC033 then made an unscheduled stop at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. local time.

An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News it "appears that 35 customers sustained minor injuries."

CTV News Montreal reported many of the people suffered head and neck injuries. The Boeing 777 had 269 passengers and 15 crew members onboard at the time, according to CTV News Montreal.

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told The Canadian Press that medical staff were at the gate to tend to the injured.

When the turbulence started, passenger Michael Bailey told CTV News “a lot of people hit the ceiling.” He said “it was pretty scary,” adding the passengers only had a few seconds of warning from the captain.

Another passenger said it felt like the plane “whipped in the air.” Fellow passenger Lachlan Coffee said he felt like the plane was going to crash.

“It was like a scene from a movie,” he said. “It was really traumatic.”

An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News Montreal they were making arrangements for affected passengers, “including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight.”

Without knowing the specifics of the incident, aviation analyst Phyl Durdey told CTV News Channel “this area is known for turbulence.”

He explained planes are designed to “take a lot of abuse” but he said injuries can come when passengers’ seatbelts aren’t securely fastened.

When the plane hits unexpected turbulence “(people) hit the overhead bins and that’s why you see so many people with neck injuries (and) head injuries because those people weren’t wearing their seatbelts.”

Therefore he stressed how “vitally important” it was for passengers to have their seatbelts on during the entire flight.