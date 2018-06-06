

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three sisters are among the five people who were killed when two vehicles collided near a small town south of Edmonton Tuesday.

Four people from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person from the same vehicle was declared dead after being transported to hospital.

The occupant of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries and is recovering in hospital.

The ages and genders of all the victims have not been released.

CTV Edmonton’s Jonathan Glasgow says the three sisters were from the Maskwacis First Nation, about a half hour drive from where the collision occurred.

“The family tells us that it’s just a devastating loss,” Glasgow told CTV News Channel from the crash site.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the collision happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a single-lane highway outside Millet, Alta., about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Photos taken at the scene show an SUV with some damage to its front end and a second vehicle in a ditch with extensive damage to its back half.

RCMP said late Tuesday they are still early in their investigation and had no details on the cause of the crash.

Crash reconstruction crews were at the scene for several hours before reopening the road Tuesday night.