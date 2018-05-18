

The Canadian Press





STOUFFVILLE, Ont. -- Three people are facing animal neglect charges following an investigation into the treatment of horses at a Stouffville, Ont., farm.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says an officer went to the farm on May 3 after receiving a concern about the welfare of a herd of horses.

The OSPCA says the officer saw 14 horses and one pony living in unsanitary conditions and multiple dead horses were also found in various levels of decomposition.

A veterinarian was brought in to examine the horses, which the OSPCA says were found to be thin, with their ribs and hips easily visible.

Three Stouffville residents are to appear in court on July 6 facing charges of permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and failing to provide care necessary for general welfare.

The surviving horses have been re-homed and the OSPCA said Friday it is monitoring their care.

"There is no excuse for failing to provide the necessary care for your animals," said spokeswoman Alison Green.