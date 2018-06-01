

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have arrested three people and are searching for three others in connection with a vandalism spree in Hamilton, Ont., in March that resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damage to a local business district.

Two Hamiltonians and a man from Montreal appeared in court on Friday and police announced that warrants have been issued for three others.

Peter Hopperton, of Hamilton, was charged in April in connection with the event.

“We’ve identified seven so far, so we’re hoping for 23 more and we will continue to investigate,” Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella told reporters.

A mob of about 30 people dressed in black, many wearing masks, marched down Locke Street at around 10 p.m. on March 3 carrying a banner that said “WE ARE THE UNGOVERNABLE.”

Some threw bricks and smashed the windows of a donut shop while restaurant patrons hid under tables.

On Friday, police said they received evidence linking the events to an Anarchist Book Fair at a local secondary school that took place on March 3 to 4.

The three individuals arrested in connection with the incident are:

Jack Duckworth, 23, of Hamilton, who faces two charges.

Tammy Kovich, 32, also of Hamilton. She faces six charges.

Tyler Nadeau, a 26-year-old from Montreal, faces 10 charges.

Warrants have also been issued for three individuals:

Alexander Balch, a 34-year-old from Hamilton, faces two charges.

Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, a 31-year-old from Hamilton, faces three charges.

David Prychitka, a 34-year-old from Hamilton, faces three charges.

Duckworth left court on Friday carrying his boots in his hand and wearing a Bruce Springsteen T-shirt. He was released on $2,000 bail paid by his mother.

Bail for Kovich was also set at $2,000 but she instructed her lawyer to end the hearing and is expected to remain in custody for the weekend.

Nadeau, who is facing 10 charges, is also expected to remain in custody over the weekend.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong