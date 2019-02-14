

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead after she was allegedly abducted by her father.

Peel regional police issued an Amber Alert for Riya Rajkumar at about 11 p.m. Thursday after she was not returned to her mother.

Police say in a tweet that the pair were last seen in Mississauga, Ont., and the girl was found dead at a home in Brampton, Ont.

They say her father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, has been arrested and the homicide unit is investigating.

Investigators say Riya's father allegedly made comments to her mother that he would harm himself and his daughter before the pair disappeared.

Police say the girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis.