11-year-old Ontario girl subject of Amber Alert found dead: police
Riya Rajkumar, 11, and Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, are seen in this photo provided by Peel Regional Police.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:47PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 15, 2019 1:03AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead after she was allegedly abducted by her father.
Peel regional police issued an Amber Alert for Riya Rajkumar at about 11 p.m. Thursday after she was not returned to her mother.
Police say in a tweet that the pair were last seen in Mississauga, Ont., and the girl was found dead at a home in Brampton, Ont.
They say her father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, has been arrested and the homicide unit is investigating.
Investigators say Riya's father allegedly made comments to her mother that he would harm himself and his daughter before the pair disappeared.
Police say the girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis.
