One person is dead after two planes collided mid-air over Ottawa on Sunday morning.

Witnesses told CTV Ottawa that a smaller plane hit a larger plane and the smaller aircraft then crashed into a field near McGee Side Road in Carp.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. near Carp Airport, which is about 25 km west of downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Paramedics superintendent Tom Capyk said first responders arrived to find a plane in flames and one passenger still inside. He said one person had died.

Police told CTVNews.ca that the other aircraft involved was safely rerouted to Ottawa International Airport.

Senior Transportation Safety Board investigator Beverley Harvey later told reporters that the wreckage of the other plane will be taken to a nearby laboratory for testing.

“We’ll be looking at the operations of the companies or the people involved, we’ll be looking at the history of the pilots (and) we’ll also look at the environmental factors such as weather,” Harvey said.

Carp resident Carol McNally said the incident was upsetting, especially considering that another plane went down in the area in recent weeks.

“It's stunning because we have a plane at Carp and most of our friends are pilots,” she said.

