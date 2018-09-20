

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two deadly shootings in southern Ontario were part of “traditional organized crime,” police said Thursday in announcing one arrest and identifying two suspects who are at large.

Speaking to reporters, Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said the deaths of Angelo Musitano and Mila Barberi were the result of “the mafia, the mob, whatever handle you want to give it.”

Musitano was shot and killed in May 2017, while sitting in his pickup truck outside his home in Hamilton.

Barberi was killed a few months earlier while picking her boyfriend up from work. Her boyfriend, who was in the same vehicle, was also shot but survived in what police consider an attempted murder.

Police announced Thursday that Jabril Hassan Abdalla, a 27-year-old Hamilton man, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with both deaths, as well as attempted murder in connection with the attack of Barberi’s boyfriend. He also faces two counts of conspiracy to attempt murder.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two other men on the same charges, police said. They are 37-year-old Hamilton resident Michael Cudmore and Daniel Michael Tomassetti, a 27-year-old man from nearby Ancaster, Ont.

